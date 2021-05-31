Illinois lawmakers pass a bill banning police from deceiving juvenile suspects during interrogations

(CNN) Police in Illinois could soon be banned from lying to juvenile suspects during questioning.

Under the bill, confessions made by juvenile suspects who were deceived by law enforcement officers during the interrogation process would be deemed "inadmissible as evidence."

"When a kid is in a stuffy interrogation room being grilled by adults, they're scared and are more likely to say whatever it is they think the officer wants to hear to get themselves out of that situation, regardless of the truth," state Sen. Robert Peters, one of the bill's sponsors, said in a statement

"Police officers too often exploit this situation in an effort to elicit false information and statements from minors in order to help them with a case. Real safety and justice can never be realized if we allow this practice to continue."

Read More