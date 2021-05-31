Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna granted bond in domestic violence case

(CNN) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna posted a $20,000 bond on Monday after being arrested on charges of domestic violence against his wife.

Ozuna, 30, appeared virtually for a bond hearing before a Fulton County, Georgia, judge to answer to the charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery.

Video from CNN affiliate WSB-TV showed Ozuna leaving the jail in the afternoon. He made no comment to reporters.

The outfielder was arrested on Saturday after officers responded to a report of an assault and saw him grabbing a woman by the neck and throwing her against a wall, Sandy Springs police said in a press release on Sunday

Ozuna struck the woman with his arm, which was in a cast, Sandy Springs police said. He was taken into custody "without further incident," the release said, and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

