Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here in October 2019, has been Israeli Prime Minister since 2009. He's the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history. Benjamin Netanyahu's life in pictures

Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here in October 2019, has been Israeli Prime Minister since 2009. He's the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history, might soon find himself out of power.

His former lieutenant, Naftali Bennett, announced Sunday that he would work with opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government. If this coalition is sworn in, it would bring an end to Netanyahu's 12 years as prime minister.

Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009, but this is his second time leading Israel's government. In 1996, he became Israel's youngest-ever prime minister and served until 1999.

Since 2005, Netanyahu had led Israel's right-wing Likud party.