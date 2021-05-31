Benjamin Netanyahu's life in pictures

Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here in October 2019, has been Israeli Prime Minister since 2009. He's the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history.
Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history, might soon find himself out of power.

His former lieutenant, Naftali Bennett, announced Sunday that he would work with opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government. If this coalition is sworn in, it would bring an end to Netanyahu's 12 years as prime minister.

Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009, but this is his second time leading Israel's government. In 1996, he became Israel's youngest-ever prime minister and served until 1999.

Since 2005, Netanyahu had led Israel's right-wing Likud party.

A 17-year-old Netanyahu, right, sits with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem in 1967. Netanyahu spent his teenage years in the United States, going to high school in Philadelphia.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
Netanyahu, right, poses with a friend in the Judean Desert in 1968.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
Netanyahu serves in the Sayeret Matkal, an elite commando unit of the Israeli army, in 1971. He spent five years in the unit.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Zalman Shazar during a 1972 ceremony honoring Sayeret Matkal soldiers who freed hostages in a hijacking earlier that year.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
Netanyahu and his first wife, Miriam, in 1980.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
Netanyahu and his daughter, Noa, in 1980. Netanyahu has three children in all.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
In 1986, Netanyahu speaks with Sorin Hershko, one of the Israeli soldiers wounded in Operation Entebbe. It was the 10th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a dramatic rescue of Jewish hostages at Uganda's Entebbe Airport. Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan, was killed leading Operation Entebbe in 1976. Affected by his brother's death, Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism — one in 1979 and another in 1984.
Yaakov Saar/Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
From 1984 to 1988, Netanyahu was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
Netanyahu talks to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir while visiting New York's Central Park in 1987.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images
Netanyahu, as Israel's deputy foreign minister, goes through some papers as Government Secretary Elyakim Rubinstein recites morning prayers during a flight to Washington, DC, in 1989.
Israeli Government Press Office/Getty
Shamir speaks with Netanyahu at a Middle East peace conference in Madrid in 1991.
Patrick Baz/AFP/GettyImages