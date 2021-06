Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images Benjamin Netanyahu in October 2019. Benjamin Netanyahu's life in pictures

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history, was ousted from power on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the small right-wing party Yamina, was sworn in as Israel's new prime minister after winning a confidence vote with the narrowest of margins, just 60 votes to 59.

Netanyahu had been prime minister since 2009, but this was his second time leading Israel's government. In 1996, he became Israel's youngest-ever prime minister, and he served until 1999.

Since 2005, Netanyahu had led Israel's right-wing Likud party.

He served as prime minister for 12 years.