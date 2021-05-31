Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here in October 2019, has been Israeli Prime Minister since 2009. He's the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history. Benjamin Netanyahu's life in pictures

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history, might soon find himself out of power.

A coalition of Israeli political parties announced Wednesday night that they had agreed to a deal to form a new government. The coalition agreement must now pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, before a new government and prime minister is sworn in.

If a new government is sworn in, it would bring an end to Netanyahu's 12 years as prime minister. Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009, but this is his second time leading Israel's government. In 1996, he became Israel's youngest-ever prime minister, and he served until 1999.

Since 2005, Netanyahu had led Israel's right-wing Likud party.