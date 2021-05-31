Benefits of avocados: 5 ways they are good for your health

(CNN) Avocados have become an increasingly popular food in recent years, with people blending the creamy fruit in their smoothies or slicing it to layer on top of toast.

The green fruit has become a staple in kitchens around the world -- and for good reason. Avocados deliver a variety of health benefits and are a versatile ingredient when cooking, said CNN nutrition contributor Lisa Drayer.

She uses the fatty fruit in soups, dips and even chocolate truffles. Depending on how you bake with it, avocados can be a great fat substitute that won't make your desserts taste like avocado, she noted.

They are chock-full of nutrients and can be a beneficial addition to a balanced diet. Here are five ways avocados are good for your health:

1. Avocados are high in omega-3