(CNN) —

Sure, Memorial Day conjures images of backyard barbecues, sun-drenched pool parties and family camping trips. But it also means serious sales on home goods. During the Lowe’s 2021 Memorial Day Sale, on through June 2, you can pick up savings on everything from patio furniture and decor to large and small appliances for the kitchen and beyond to power tools that will help get your lawn in perfect summer shape.

To help save you some time, we’ve rounded up 15 deals to add to your cart now. Because after a long, socially distant winter and spring, we’re ready to shop and celebrate summer. Read on to save and start summering right.

Patio furniture

Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set ($999, originally $1,299; lowes.com)

Lowes Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set

It’s time to make the shift outside — just don’t be surprised if this chic and modern outdoor furniture keeps you planted on your patio all summer long. The set is made with a sturdy steel frame covered in handwoven wicker, and you get a coffee table, two armchairs and a love seat, all with comfy, plush cushions. Better yet, it’s $300 off through June 30.

Walker Edison Wood Frame Adirondack Chair ($219.58, originally $258.33; lowes.com)

Lowes Walker Edison Wood Frame Adirondack Chair

Grab a book and a tall glass of iced tea and settle into this classic Adirondack chair, made with acacia hardwood and stained in a beautiful navy wash (white, gray and brown also available). In fact, at nearly $40 off through June 2, you may want to snag two.

Glitzhome 10-Foot Garden Patio Umbrella ($212.45, originally $249.99; lowes.com)

Lowes Glitzhome 10-Foot Garden Patio Umbrella

Make sure your day is made in the shade this summer with a wide patio umbrella designed to stave off the sun or any afternoon showers. Featuring a sturdy aluminum frame, a dark green weather-resistant canopy, a crank to open and close it and 360-degree auto tilt, it’s the just thing to put a finishing touch on your outdoor retreat. And it’s on sale now through June 2.

Walker Edison Rattan Swivel Conversation Chair ($381.65, originally $449; lowes.com)

Lowes Walker Edison Rattan Swivel Conversation Chair

This egg chair-inspired number adds instant flair to your patio or porch with its hammock-style seat, faux wicker design and bright blue UV-resistant cushions. It’s on sale through June 2, and we have visions of curling up with the latest beach read and a mojito already dancing in our heads.

Arden Selections Floral Sapphire Ashland Jacobean Throw Pillow ($12.74, originally $14.99; lowes.com)

Lowes Arden Selections Floral Sapphire Ashland Jacobean Throw Pillow

Make your outdoor space extra stylish — not to mention more comfortable — with a few pretty outdoor pillows tossed around your patio seating area. This 16-inch square style is constructed with a UV-resistant fabric to prevent fading and is water-repellant. Best stock up now, as you’ll save 15% through June 2.

Appliances

Cosmo 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Ice Maker ($1,998.99, originally $2,199.99; lowes.com)

Lowes Cosmo 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Ice Maker

Kitchen remodel in the works? Through June 30, save $201 on this counter-depth French door refrigerator that boasts 22.5 cubic feet of room, a sleek stainless steel finish, touch controls, two slide-out freezer drawers, LED interior lighting, an ice maker and more.

Zline Kitchen & Bath Microwave Drawer ($1,214.96, originally $1,349.95; lowes.com)

Lowes Zline Kitchen & Bath Microwave Drawer

Save counter space with a handy built-in microwave drawer installed under a counter or in a wall. This stainless steel model, $134.99 off through June 2, opens with easy glass touch controls and an LED display, includes 11 power levels and boasts 1,000-watt cooking power. Plus, it can fit mugs up to 7 inches tall and 16-inch-by-16-inch dishes.

AKDY Convertible Island Range Hood ($499.99, originally $699.99; lowes.com)

Lowes AKDY Convertible Island Range Hood

Whether a full kitchen remodel or just a few new upgrades are on your agenda, this island-mount hood is a sleek option — and it’s on sale for $200 off through June 8. With its modern black stainless steel look, touch controls, three fan speeds, machine-washable mesh filters and built-in LED lights, it’s sure to bring new style to your cooking area.

Neato Robotics Botvac D6 Auto-Charging Robotic Vacuum ($399.99, originally $499.99; lowes.com)

Lowes Neato Robotics Botvac D6 Auto-Charging Robotic Vacuum

Hate the chore of vacuuming? Let this handy robot do the dirty work. Wi-Fi connected with automatic recharging, the Neato app allows you to run your vacuum from anywhere — and at any time. Plus, it works on all types of floors. Have an area you want your robot to steer clear of? Set virtual no-go lines. Want to use it on more than one floor of your house? Set multiple floor plans. Oh, and now through June 5, take $100 off.

Equator Advanced Appliances Stainless Steel Wine Chiller ($989, originally $1,099; lowes.com)

Lowes Equator Advanced Appliances Stainless Steel Wine Chiller

We don’t know about you, but if having several bottles of chilled wine — not to mention cold sodas, snacks and more — on hand is key to a successful summer, a compact beverage chiller may be in order. This model, which is $110 off through June 2, can fit 43 bottles and is perfect for wine, cans, food and more. Stainless steel and internal blue LED lights give it a sleek, modern appearance, and dual temp controls for the upper and lower compartment let you keep everything at the best temperature. Cheers!

Lawn and garden

Ego Power Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower ($499, originally $549; lowes.com)

Lowes Ego Power Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower

Sorry to say it, but that grass isn’t going to cut itself. Make the job easier with this electric mower that features up to 60 minutes of run time on one charge (battery included), six cutting height adjustments, LED headlights, a two-bushel grass collection bag and more. And through June 2, save $50.

Kobalt Straight Cordless String Trimmer ($139, originally $159; lowes.com)

Lowes Kobalt Straight Cordless String Trimmer

Through June 2, take 12% off Kobalt’s 40-volt string trimmer that can cover up to half an acre on a single charge. Made to cut through weeds and tough grass, it comes with a variable speed trigger and two speed settings and includes a charger and battery. Your lawn is looking better already.

Holiday Living Solar Outdoor Decorative Lantern ($14.98, originally $17.98; lowes.com)

Lowes Holiday Living Solar Outdoor Decorative Lantern

Snag 17% off this lovely black metal cage LED solar lantern, perfect for adding a little flair to your garden or yard. It comes with one 0.02-watt integrated LED bulb, measures 12.5 inches by 7.5 inches and can be hung by its attached handle for a little nighttime ambiance among the flowers or veggies in your garden.

Victory Tailgate Outdoor Corn Hole Party Game ($80.99, regularly $89.99; lowes.com)

Lowes Victory Tailgate Outdoor Corn Hole Party Game

You went through the effort to cut and edge that lawn. Now it’s time to bring on the fun and games! This USA-themed corn hole set (on sale through June 2) lets you set up your own competition right in the yard and comes with two wooden platforms and eight square beanbags. We’re starting the push now for corn hole in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games — who’s with us?

Craftsman Gas Pressure Washer ($279, originally $329; lowes.com)

Lowes Craftsman Gas Pressure Washer

Start summer off squeaky clean with this bestselling gas pressure washer powered by a Briggs and Stratton engine that includes four spray tips and a 25-foot flexible hose. Soap can be added to the integrated half-gallon tank for a cleaning boost, and the gas tank offers up to three times longer run time than models with vertical shaft engines. Take $50 off through June 2.

For more great Lowe’s deals, check out CNN Coupons.