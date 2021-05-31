(CNN) —

A long weekend means an extra day to take advantage of the stellar Memorial Day sales happening across the web. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and firing up the grill for a day of outdoor fun, be sure to check out our list of retailers offering up major savings on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances and much more below.

Major retailers

Amazon : The online mega-retailer is helping you get ready for a new season with a wide range of deals during its Spring Into Summer Sale event, featuring savings on everything from kitchen and grilling tools to inflatable pools.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save on outdoor items, home decor, tech, vacuums, bedding and much more with up to 60% off across categories.

Best Buy : If you’re in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing.

eBay : Save up to 50% on certified refurbished products from top brands, including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more, plus an extra 15% off select refurbs with code PICKCR4SUMMER.

Etsy : Get something unique at Etsy’s first-ever Outdoor Sales Event, featuring 20% off all the handcrafted items you need to enjoy the season.

Lowe’s : Upgrade your home with appliances and tools, big and small, from Lowe’s, in addition to deals on furniture and outdoor must-haves.

Macy’s : Save 25% across departments, including apparel, beauty, handbags, home and more when you use code SUMMER.

Nordstrom : The department store’s Half-Yearly Sale is on, so you can save up to 50% on designer styles through June 6.

Overstock : Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off, so you can revamp your space this summer without breaking the bank.

REI : Shop the Anniversary Sale, REI’s biggest sale event of the year, for major savings on all the gear you need for your next outdoor adventure, from packs and camping supplies to clothes and even guided trips.

Target : Save big on swimsuits, furniture, bedding, towels, appliances, electronics, patio items — essentially everything you’ll need this summer.

Walmart : Nearly 2,000 items are marked down at Walmart in honor of Memorial Day. You’ll find savings on everything from furniture to electronics and household needs.

Wayfair : The mega home retailer is marking down patio and outdoor furniture and decor, appliances, grills, home accents, bedding, rugs and so much more for the long weekend.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Case-Mate : Take advantage of 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day with code MW30.

Eargo : Take $400 off the Eargo Neo HiFi, a state-of-the-art hearing aid.

Ecobee : Save up to $50 on SmartThermostats and $20 on SmartCameras for a limited time.

GameStop : The gaming retailer is running a slew of deals, including savings on Nintendo Switch games, gaming gear, accessories, Xbox and PlayStation games, collectibles offers and more

Goal Zero : Stay charged up with up to 20% off on portable power from Goal Zero.

HP : Save up to 47% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required.

HyperX : Level up your gaming gear with deals at Amazon.

Lenovo : You’ll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops at Lenovo’s Memorial Day sale, along with plenty of other doorbusters through May 31.

Marshall : Marshall Headphones is offering email subscribers a free pair of white Minor II Bluetooth headphones when they buy an Emberton speaker (there’s still time to sign up!).

Monoprice : Take up to 77% off Monoprice’s most popular products, including brackets and cables of all kinds.

Newegg : Take up to 50% off tons of tech, including TVs, monitors, smart home products, hard drives and more.

PhoneSoap : Take 25% off UV sanitizers with code SUMMER25.

Redbubble : Take 20% to 60% off everything — including unique phone cases — with code FINDYOURTHING.

Satechi : Enjoy 15% off tech accessories with code MDW15 and 20% off of orders over $100 with code MDW20.

Sonix : Buy two phone cases, get the third case for free with promo code B2G1FREE.

Speck : Protect your tech with 25% off sitewide at the case brand’s Summer Sale.

Vizio : A few TV models are on sale for the weekend at Best Buy.

World Wide Stereo : Enjoy savings of up to 60% off on tons of audio equipment.

