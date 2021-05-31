(CNN) —

Amazon Prime Day typically happens over the summer, though last year’s event was delayed until October due to the pandemic. If you’re wondering what that means for the retailer’s biggest sale event this year, the wait is over: Amazon just announced that Prime Day will be held this year on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the big sale.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It usually features one or two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon just announced that Prime Day will take place this year on June 21 and 22.

For the past several years, Prime Day has also spanned two days. Prior to 2020, Prime Day took place in July, but the sale was delayed last year due to the pandemic, taking place in October instead.

How to prepare for Prime Day

First things first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.

Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.

What are the best Prime Day sales?

Amazon hasn’t officially announced any specific deals, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals on Amazon devices, including Fire tablets and TV streaming sticks, Echo smart speakers and Kindles. There also might be a few deals on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; Instant Pots and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas and Calvin Klein — to name just a few categories.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

You’ll want to bookmark Amazon’s deal page, where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Day deals are known to sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.

You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).

And don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only big sale to look out for. Other major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will likely be hosting huge, competing sale events of their own.

