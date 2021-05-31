China to allow couples to have up to three children in attempt to reverse falling birth rates

Hong Kong (CNN) The Chinese government will allow couples to have three children, according to state-run news agency Xinhua, the latest easing of strict family planning policies as the country tries to avert a demographic crisis.

The Chinese Communist Party's top leadership made the decision at a meeting on Monday, state media said, in a move designed to combat the country's aging population.

State media did not say when the new policy would be implemented.

2020 census, which showed China's population was growing at It comes just three weeks after Beijing published its2020 census, which showed China's population was growing at its slowest rate in decades.

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the population rose by just 5.38% over the past decade -- the slowest growth rate since at least the 1960s.

