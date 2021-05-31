Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after his wife is filmed slapping a shop assistant

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Belgium is recalling its ambassador to South Korea following an incident in which his wife was recorded striking a woman in Seoul.

In a statement Friday, Belgium's ministry of foreign affairs said it had "become clear" that Ambassador Peter Lescouhier could not "further carry out his role in a serene way."

Lescouhier's wife, Xiang Xueqiu, got into a confrontation with two shop assistants in April. Police in Seoul originally said she could not be prosecuted due to diplomatic immunity, but in its statement , Brussels said this had been waived.

"Her full cooperation with the police has been guaranteed," the statement said, adding that Xiang also "took the initiative to meet privately with the two store employees in order to apologize in person for her unacceptable behavior in the store."

"Now that Mrs. Xiang Xueqiu has personally presented her excuses and cooperated with the police, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès has decided that it is in the best interest of our bilateral relations to end Ambassador Lescouhier's tenure in the Republic of Korea this summer," the statement added.

Read More