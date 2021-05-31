Child malnutrition is spiking in Haiti amid pandemic, says UNICEF

(CNN) Severe acute childhood malnutrition in Haiti is expected to more than double this year as the country deals with rising violence, the coronavirus pandemic, and a lack of access to essential services, UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency, said in a statement Monday.

The agency warned that more than 86,000 Haitian children under five could be affected, compared with 41,000 last year.

"In the hospitals, I was saddened to see so many children suffering from malnutrition. Some will not recover unless they receive treatment in time," said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, after a weeklong visit to Haiti.

"Without additional, urgent funding in the next few weeks, the life-saving treatment we are providing against malnutrition will be discontinued and some children will be at risk of dying," she added.

UNICEF said that last year it was able to treat 33,372 acutely malnourished children across Haiti with the help of government and partners, by providing nutrition supplies and medicines.

Read More