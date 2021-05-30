New NASA photo shows our galaxy's 'violent energy'

(CNN) NASA has released an image detailing the never-before-seen "violent energy" at the center of our galaxy, created after two decades of research.

The stunning panorama was compiled using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa.

Images also documented an X-ray thread known as G0.17-0.41 that researchers say suggests a mechanism that could control the energy flow, and even the evolution of the Milky Way.

"The galaxy is like an ecosystem," University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomer Daniel Wang explained in a statement. "We know the centers of galaxies are where the action is and play an enormous role in their evolution."

Our own galaxy is hard to study as it is obscured by a fog of gas and dust. But researchers were able to penetrate the fog using the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, which sees X-rays instead of visible light.

