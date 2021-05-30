(CNN) Law enforcement officials have arrested a Texas man who they say was planning a "mass casualty event," possibly at a Walmart.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, was arrested Friday "on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury," according to a news release from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Multiple agencies worked together for a week to intercept and foil the plan for an attack on the public, the release said, including the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the FBI, the Kerrville Police Department and the US Secret Service.

Authorities searched Blevins' home and said they found items including firearms and ammunition.

"Through the period of investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins, confirmed his affiliation and (his) networking with extremist ideologies," the sheriff's office said.

"On May 27th, KCSO Special Operations Division intercepted a message indicating that Blevins was preparing to proceed with a mass shooting. In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included WalMart. Working with the FBI, KCSO Investigators confirmed Mr. Blevins' capability of following through with the threat and moved immediately to arrest him," it said.

Read More