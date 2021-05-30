Tacoma officers facing charges in the death of Manuel Ellis have been released on bail

(CNN) The three Tacoma Police Department officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis are out of jail after posting bail Friday.

Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine all face a first-degree manslaughter charge, while Burbank and Collins also are charged with second-degree murder after Ellis died when they tried to arrest him more than a year ago.

Ellis, a Black man, died when police in Tacoma attempted to arrest him on March 3, 2020, for allegedly "trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles." Ellis had to be restrained after a physical altercation with officers, according to police.

Part of the arrest was caught on video by a driver. And Ellis could be heard crying, "I can't breathe," on police dispatch audio.

The three officers pleaded not guilty during a remote appearance Friday, and bail was set at $100,000. Prosecutors had asked the judge for $1 million bail.

Manuel Ellis.

