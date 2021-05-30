The Second Amendment is not about guns -- it's about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) One of Charlton Heston's greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts.

NRA president Charlton Heston holds up a musket at the group's 129th annual conference in May 2000 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anderson cites legislative debates from the Founding Fathers and a range of historical records to make some bold points. She says some early lawmakers who supported the Second Amendment were more worried about armed Blacks than British redcoats. She says that even after the Civil War ended, many Southern states banned Black citizens from owning weapons.

And that famous line about a "well-regulated militia?" Well, that was inserted primarily to deal with potential slave revolts -- not to repel a foreign army, she says.

Anderson's book is a fast-moving narrative with plenty of startling statements. She contends that the Second Amendment has never been applied equally to Black citizens. As evidence she cites the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile , a Black man who was shot to death by a suburban Minneapolis police officer during a traffic stop despite having a license to carry a gun.

Scholar Carol Anderson, author of "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America."

Some historians say the fear of slave revolts wasn't the primary reason for the creation of the Second Amendment. Instead, they cite other factors, such as the desire to keep the nation's military in check, because the Founding Fathers were leery of a professional army that could turn on its own citizens.

Anderson's book will add to that discussion, and it arrives at a time when the gun debate is as heated as ever. Mass shootings are now commonplace, and the Supreme Court has announced it will reexamine the scope of the Second Amendment in a new case that some say " could lay waste to many of the nation's laws."

It's not the first time Anderson , chair of the African American Studies department at Emory University, has used the past to illuminate the present. She is the author of " One Vote, No Vote : How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy," and " White Rage: The Unspoken Truth About Our Racial Divide," which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism.

Anderson spoke recently to CNN. Her answers were edited for brevity and clarity.

I've been told that the Second Amendment was about an individual's right to self-defense and to protect against a tyrannical government. But you say it's also "a bribe placed on Black bodies." What does that mean?

But then as Virginia is looking at this Constitution and sees the federal control of the militia, this is when Patrick Henry and George Mason really started leading the charge. And that charge was about either scuttling the Constitution or getting a Bill of Rights to curtail the power of the central government and protecting the militia. Protecting the militia means that they are protecting slavery.

One of the things that many previous historians have not linked up was the role of the militia in putting down slave revolts, in buttressing slave patrols and keeping enslaved Black people, and free Blacks, under the boot of White supremacy.

A painting documenting the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787.

Why haven't more historians made this link you talk about?

It's because of several things. The emphasis on the Second Amendment has been crafted as a well-regulated militia in terms of (opposing) a tyrannical government or stopping a foreign invasion, and the individual right to bear arms. That's the way it's been cast in the legal debates. That's driven our historical debates. We've got a weird bifurcation in the scholarship between the history of slavery and the history of the Second Amendment. What I'm doing is saying these things are all happening at the same time. Let's see what's going on. And what actually drew me into this was the killing of Philando Castile

How did Castile's shooting spark this?

Here was a Black man who was pulled over by police, who followed NRA guidelines in letting the police officer know that he had a license to carry a weapon. And that led to Philando Castile being shot dead. And then the NRA went virtually silent with what I call " non-statement statements " [A NRA spokeswoman eventually called Castile's death a "terrible tragedy that could have been avoided" after the group was criticized for its silence on the shooting.] And then journalists were saying, "Don't Black people have Second Amendment rights?" And I went, "That is a great question." And I went hunting. That was the genesis of this book.

Protestors carry a portrait of Philando Castile on June 16, 2017, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The officer who shot and killed him was acquitted.

There have been a lot of stories about gun ownership surging among Black people during the pandemic. And maybe you've heard about the growth of some Black militia groups, like one named the "Not F**k