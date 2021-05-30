Christian diet guru and church founder Gwen Shamblin Lara among 7 presumed dead in plane crash

(CNN) Seven people are presumed to have died in Saturday's crash of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, officials said.

The Cessna 501 was carrying seven people when it crashed late Saturday morning into Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, a community near Nashville, shortly after taking off from the Smyrna airport, officials have said

On board were Lara; her husband William J. Lara; her son-in-law Brandon Hannah; and married couples Jennifer and David Martin, and Jessica and Jonathan Walters, a spokesperson for the Rutherford County government said in a news release.

Gwen Shamblin Lara, seen here in June 2004 in Brentwood, Tennessee.

All seven aboard are presumed to have died, officials have said. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash's cause.

Gwen Shamblin Lara was the founder and spiritual leader of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, south of Nashville.

