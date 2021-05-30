Christian diet guru and 'Tarzan' actor are among 7 presumed dead in plane crash

(CNN) Seven people are presumed to have died in Saturday's crash of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, officials said.

The Cessna 501 was carrying seven people when it crashed late Saturday morning into Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, a community near Nashville, shortly after taking off from the Smyrna airport, officials have said

On board were Lara; her husband, William J. Lara; her son-in-law, Brandon Hannah; and married couples Jennifer and David Martin, and Jessica and Jonathan Walters, a spokesperson for the Rutherford County government said in a news release.

Gwen Shamblin Lara, seen here in June 2004 in Brentwood, Tennessee, founded Remnant Fellowship Church and a diet program called the Weigh Down Diet.

All seven aboard are presumed to have died, officials have said. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash's cause.

In a statement sent to CNN, Remnant Fellowship Church paid tribute to those on board the plane.

