Helio Castroneves wins record-tying fourth career Indianapolis 500

(CNN) Helio Castroneves on Sunday became the fourth driver in history to win the Indianapolis 500 four times.

By beating Alex Palou in the final laps of the 105th running of the Indy 500, Castroneves now ties A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser for the most all time first-place finishes. Castroneves has 31 Indy car victories in his career.

The 46-year-old Brazilian, who was driving for Meyer Shanks Racing, also won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

