Helio Castroneves wins record-tying fourth career Indianapolis 500

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 4:19 PM ET, Sun May 30, 2021

Helio Castroneves celebrates after winning the 105th Indy 500.
(CNN)Helio Castroneves on Sunday became the fourth driver in history to win the Indianapolis 500 four times.

Everything you need to know about the Indy 500
By beating Alex Palou in the final laps of the 105th running of the Indy 500, Castroneves now ties A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser for the most all time first-place finishes. Castroneves has 31 Indy car victories in his career.
      The 46-year-old Brazilian, who was driving for Meyer Shanks Racing, also won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002 and 2009.
        Castroneves is known as "Spiderman" for climbing the fence to celebrate his wins, according to the IndyCar.com site.
          "This will be a fence climb for the ages," IndyCar tweeted after the race finish.
          Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates with his team as he climbs the fence at the start/finish line after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021.
          The event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was billed as the most-attended sporting event since the pandemic's start, with the 135,000 tickets available -- approximately 40% of the Indiana racetrack's capacity -- quickly selling out.

          CNN's Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.