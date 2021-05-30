(CNN) The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday.

Event organizers expect 135,000 fans to attend -- approximately 40% of the Indiana racetrack's capacity.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the race:

How do I watch the race?

Race coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET on NBC on Sunday, May 30. You can also stream it via the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com

Pilots will be given the command to start their engines at 12:38 p.m. ET, and the green flag to start the race will drop at 12:45 p.m.

How long will it last?

The Indy 500 is a 500-mile race spread out over 200 laps. It takes nearly three hours to complete.

Expect race coverage to end around 4 p.m.

You can catch postrace coverage on NBC News.

Who's performing the National Anthem?

He takes the stage at 11 a.m. ET.

Who's leading the pack?

For the fourth time in his career, Scott Dixon won the Indy 500 pole position and will lead the 33-car field in this year's race. Joining him in Row 1 are Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay.

What will the weather be like?