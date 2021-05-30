An Indianapolis police officer and a suspect are wounded in a shootout following a vehicle chase, officials say

(CNN) An Indianapolis police officer and a suspect in a separate shooting were wounded in an exchange of gunfire following a vehicle chase Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Their names weren't immediately released.

The incident began with a report of the initial shooting, in which two people were shot on the city's northwest side, IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook said.

Police eventually encountered a suspect in the shooting, Cook said.

The suspect drove off, and police officers pursued until the suspect's car stopped, Cook said.

When the car stopped a few miles southeast of the first scene, five police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect -- leaving one officer and the suspect wounded, Cook said.

Per standard procedure, all five officers who fired their weapons will be put on administrative leave while the IMPD conducts an internal investigation, Cook said.