It's crickets in Congress for the next few days. The House and the Senate are on break all week starting Monday -- which means nothing will be happening on the legislative front. Though the US Capitol will be quiet, the Brood X cicadas will be out in full force. CNN's Manu Raju learned the hard way.





The National Park Service and its partners will host events Monday to honor those who gave their lives in defense of the country. They will feature virtual and in-person programming at several memorials on the National Mall, including the WW II Memorial, the US Navy Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Japan has extended its state of emergency that was set to end Monday. It was put in place to c