It's crickets in Congress for the next few days. The House and the Senate are on break all week starting Monday -- which means nothing will be happening on the legislative front. Though the US Capitol will be quiet, the Brood X cicadas will be out in full force. CNN's Manu Raju learned the hard way.





The National Park Service and its partners will host events Monday to honor those who gave their lives in defense of the country. They will feature virtual and in-person programming at several memorials on the National Mall, including the WW II Memorial, the US Navy Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Japan has extended its state of emergency that was set to end Monday. It was put in place to combat rising coronavirus infections, and covered major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and several other prefectures. It now runs until June 20 -- about one month before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.





The hurricane season officially starts Tuesday in the Atlantic and runs through November. Scientists are predicting another above-average season -- with 13 to 20 named storms. Of those, six to 10 could develop into hurricanes.

After last month's disappointing job report, there's a lot of anticipation for the May employment numbers Friday. In April, the US economy added only 266,000 jobs -- far less than economists had predicted. The US labor market collapsed a year ago when 20 million jobs vanished in a single month. The economy is healing, but millions of Americans remain out of work..