(CNN) Black athletes at a high school in Georgia received the gift of a lifetime when an anonymous donor offered to pay their college tuition if they made straight As.

The donor, a community member who didn't want his identity revealed, was inspired to make change after realizing the lack of diversity in Centennial High School's athlete scholarship.

He reached out to the school's athletic department with a concern about their program, which required student athletes to have a cumulative grade point average above 90.

"When we tweeted out a photo of these scholar athletes after one of our banquets, it was like 16 kids from the football team, and all but one was White," Centennial High School athletics director Jeff Burch told CNN. "Our football team does not look like that, our team is predominately African American, and he said 'That needs to change.'"

The donor decided to find a way to offer Black students an incentive to focus on their grades as much as they did sports.

Read More