Unvaccinated people are still at risk as the US celebrates Memorial Day weekend maskless

(CNN) A maskless Memorial Day weekend is a huge deal. People are traveling, Covid-19 cases are down across most of the country and vaccines have made their way into millions of arms.

And while glimpses of normalcy are exciting to see, one health expert is warning that the millions of people who have not been vaccinated may pose high risks to each other.

People crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, said people who are fully vaccinated and are generally healthy "should feel very well protected."

But she offered a more critical insight on those who are not.

"Those who remain at risk are those who are unvaccinated," Wen told CNN on Saturday. "And that includes children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated as well as adults who just have not been vaccinated yet."

