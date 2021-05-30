Tens of thousands protest in Brazil demanding Bolsonaro's impeachment and better vaccine access

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets Saturday to voice their frustrations with President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, in what appeared to be the largest protests the country has seen since the pandemic began last year.

Demonstrators in some of the country's largest cities, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, called for the president's impeachment and better access to Covid-19 vaccines. Many protesters did not appear to be practicing social distancing, although most wore masks.

Brazil is facing a possible third wave of Covid-19, with the Health Ministry reporting 79,670 new Covid-19 cases and 2,012 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. The country has recorded more than 460,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 16 million infections.

Of its population of more than 210 million, around 19 million -- or fewer than 9.4% -- have been fully vaccinated.

Demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the pandemic in its initial stages. He previously called Covid-19 a "little flu" and sabotaged efforts to implement social distancing or lockdowns. Signs referring to Bolsonaro's actions amounting to a "genocide" were seen at the demonstrations.

