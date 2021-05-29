Suspected Times Square shooter extradited from Florida, charged with attempted murder

(CNN) Farrakhan Muhammad was extradited from Florida to New York City and charged Friday evening in connection to a shooting at New York City's Times Square earlier this month, according to police.

Muhammad, a 31-year-old New York City resident, has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, four counts of criminal use of a firearm and three counts of reckless endangerment, the New York Police Department confirmed to CNN Saturday.

Two women and a 4-year-old girl were wounded during the May 8 shooting.

Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested in Florida.

Muhammed was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a McDonald's in Starke, Florida, on May 11, CNN affiliate WCJB reported.

In an exclusive interview with WCJB at the Bradford County Jail, Muhammed denied his involvement in the shooting, saying he wasn't in New York City at the time.

