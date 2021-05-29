California prosecutors will not seek to restore death penalty against Scott Peterson

(CNN) Prosecutors won't seek to restore the death penalty against Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his wife and unborn child nearly two decades ago, a Northern California district attorney said Friday in a court filing.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager says she won't retry the penalty phase of the trial after consulting with the family of the victims.

The California Supreme Court last year reversed the death sentence handed down to Peterson for the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son, Conner. The court found that potential jurors were dismissed erroneously, in part because they expressed general objections to the death penalty on a questionnaire.

Separately, the California Supreme Court ordered the lower court to reexamine the 2004 murder convictions because a juror did not disclose "her prior involvement with other legal proceedings."

Peterson will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, Fladager said in her filing in San Mateo Superior Court

