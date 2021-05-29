At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into lake near Nashville

(CNN) At least one person has died after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a lake near Nashville on Saturday, authorities said.

The Cessna C501 crashed shortly after taking off from the Smyrna airport, 12 miles south of Nashville, according to Rutherford County Public Information Officer Ashley McDonald.

There were seven people on board, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac said.

Officials do not know who was on board the aircraft, McDonald said at a news briefing Saturday afternoon. They are not disclosing who the jet was registered to, she said.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue is among the agencies responding to the crash scene at Percy Priest Lake near Nashville on Saturday.

Names will not be released until the next of kin are notified, McDonald said.

