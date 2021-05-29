(CNN) A Cessna C501 crashed into a lake outside Nashville Saturday, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac told CNN.

The plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake after departing from the Smyrna Airport, about 12 miles south of Nashville, around 11 a.m. local time, according to the FAA.

Possible injuries have not yet been reported.

The plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Boat Ramp, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. Bill Miller told CNN in an email.

The boat ramp is about 30 miles southeast of Nashville.

