7 people are presumed dead after a small plane crashed into a lake near Nashville

(CNN) Seven people are presumed dead after a small plane crashed into a lake near Nashville on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims were identified in a press release issued Saturday night by the Rutherford County Government as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Smyrna airport around 11 a.m. (noon ET) headed for Palm Beach International Airport, Rutherford County Public Information Officer Ashley McDonald said at a briefing.

The Cessna C501 crashed in Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, Tennessee, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac told CNN in a statement.

Smyrna is about 12 miles south of Nashville.

