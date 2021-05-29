Daughter of 'Moneyball' writer and former MTV correspondent killed in car accident

(CNN) Dixie Lewis, the daughter of "Moneyball" writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren, died in northern California last week, the author said in a statement to a local news outlet.

Lewis, 19, and her boyfriend, Ross Schultz, 20, were killed in a car accident, according to a report from Berkeleyside.org

"We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Michael Lewis said in his statement to Berkeleyside.

"She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence," Lewis said in the statement.

CNN has reached out to representation for Lewis as well as California Highway Patrol for more information.

