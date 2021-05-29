(CNN) Louisiana wildlife authorities are investigating after someone caught a red piranha in a lake near the Louisiana State University campus in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said in a statement on Friday that the piranha was probably kept as a pet before it was released in University Lakes.

It's illegal to possess or sell piranhas in Louisiana, the statement said.

Red piranhas, also known as red-bellied piranhas, are native to South America and are found in the lower elevations of the Amazon River Basin, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo . They can grow to more than a foot long and are known for their razor-sharp teeth and powerful jaws.

The piranha found in University Lakes.

They have a fearsome reputation, thanks to B-movies and pop culture, but the LDWF said that "piranhas are more likely to scavenge for dead or dying prey, including fish or crustaceans" than attack.