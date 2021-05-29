Police ask for help identifying the body of a boy found by hikers in Las Vegas

(CNN) Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a child found by hikers Friday morning.

The boy is believed to be Hispanic and about 10 years old, Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

He was 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed 123 pounds. Though LVMPD released a sketch of the boy, Spencer said the child's face is actually fuller in the chin area, and that the boy looks younger than depicted in the sketch.

Help us identify the 8-12-year-old boy found deceased near Mountain Springs Trailhead, on MM20, SR160.



Anyone who recognizes the child, or believes they know the child on the sketch is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. pic.twitter.com/VONCCBOJLt — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 29, 2021

"Someone has to recognize this young man. It could be a neighbor. It could be a friend of the family. Something that would lead investigators in a direction where we can get him identified in this investigation," the lieutenant said.

The boy was found lying in the forest area of Mountain Springs Trailhead near mile marker 20 on State Route 160, police said.

