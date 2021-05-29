Florida man accused of stealing ventilators intended for Covid-19 patients

(CNN) A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly 200 ventilators intended for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Central America, federal prosecutors said.

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, was arrested in Del Rio, Texas, Thursday, according to a statement from the US Attorney for the Southern District of Flcrida.

The indictment charges him and another man, Luis Urra Montero, 24, with federal conspiracy, possession of stolen goods being shipped interstate and theft of government property.

Montero, who was arrested in September 2020 in Florida, is detained without bond pending trial, according to the statement.

It's unclear if Hernandez has an attorney. A lawyer listed in court documents as representing Montero did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

