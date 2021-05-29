Two California inmates appeared to have overdosed. Others around them saved their lives

(CNN) Los Angeles County authorities say the quick thinking of inmates at the North County Correctional Facility helped save at least two lives earlier this week.

On Wednesday evening, deputies and staff in the facility responded to two inmates in medical distress and found the two unconscious and "suffering from possible overdoses," a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

But fellow inmates had already administered Naloxone -- also known as Narcan -- to those two people, preventing what could have been a "potential tragic outcome," the release said.

The sheriff's department recently kicked off a pilot program -- at the direction of Sheriff Alex Villanueva -- that allows inmates access to Narcan, the release said. Inmates watch an instructional video on how to administer the drug during an orientation, it added.

