A 9-year-old girl has died after being shot while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

(CNN) A 9-year-old girl has died nearly two weeks after she was shot while jumping on a trampoline in Brooklyn Center, according to Minneapolis Police.

A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith died Thursday afternoon at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to the report.

Trinity was shot on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline with other children, according to a press release issued at the time.

A person shot from a vehicle that was driving in an alley toward the house where the children were playing and then fled the scene, according to the preliminary information provided in the release.

