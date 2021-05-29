London (CNN) London's Metropolitan Police seized £5 million ($7 million) in cash -- the largest amount ever taken by the capital's police force -- after police noticed a man struggling to carry bags stashed full of money.

Authorities said that on June 5, Ruslan Shamsutdinov was spotted exiting an address in Fulham, southwest London, and was "noticeably struggling" to carry heavy bags, which he put in a nearby parked car.

Police officers stopped him, and found a "considerable amount of cash" in the bags, according to a police statement.

A search of the apartment revealed a money-laundering scheme and cash worth more than £5 million, police said.

Some 39,000 euros ($47,000) and more than £8,000 ($11,346) was also found at Shamsutdinov's home address, police said.

