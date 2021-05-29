Chelsea beats Manchester City to win Champions League title

(CNN) Chelsea clinched the Champions League title on Saturday after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the all-English final.

A first-half goal from summer signing Kai Havertz, the most expensive player in Chelsea's history, was enough to earn Thomas Tuchel's side victory in front of thousands of fans at Porto's Estadio Dragao in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's wait for European glory continues after making its first final in this season's competition.

Chelsea, which last won the Champions League in 2012, was worthy of the win having executed a perfect game plan masterminded from Tuchel.

The former boss of Paris Saint-Germain, who lost to Bayern Munich in the final last season, was an animated figure throughout, conducting the 16,500 fans present and urging his side to a famous win.

