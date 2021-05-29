Chelsea beats Manchester City to win Champions League title

(CNN) Chelsea clinched the Champions League title on Saturday after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the all-English final.

A first-half goal from summer signing Kai Havertz, the most expensive player in Chelsea's history, was enough to earn Thomas Tuchel's side victory in front of thousands of fans at Porto's Estadio Dragao in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's wait for European glory continues after making its first final in this season's competition.

Chelsea last won the Champions League in 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.