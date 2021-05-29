Chelsea beats Manchester City to win Champions League title

By Ben Church, CNN

Updated 5:06 PM ET, Sat May 29, 2021

Chelsea&#39;s German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his team&#39;s only goal during the Champions League final against Manchester City in Portugal on Saturday May 29, 2021.
(CNN)Chelsea clinched the Champions League title on Saturday after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the all-English final.

A first-half goal from summer signing Kai Havertz, the most expensive player in Chelsea's history, was enough to earn Thomas Tuchel's side victory in front of thousands of fans at Porto's Estadio Dragao in Portugal.
Meanwhile, Manchester City's wait for European glory continues after making its first final in this season's competition.
    Chelsea last won the Champions League in 2012.
