Scientists discover new 'chocolate frog' in swamp

(CNN) A team of Australian scientists has discovered a curious "chocolate frog" tree frog in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea.

Tree frogs are known for their green skin -- but due to its brown coloring, researchers named it "chocolate frog" -- and the name stuck.

"The closest known relative of Litoria mira is the Australian green tree frog. The two species look similar except one is usually green, while the new species usually has a lovely chocolate colouring," Paul Oliver of the Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security and Queensland Museum, who described the discovery in a co-authored paper in the journal the Australian Journal of Zoology said in a statement.

Australia and New Guinea were once linked by land for much of the late Tertiary period 2.6 million years ago but now, New Guinea is dominated by rainforest, while northern Australia is mainly savannah. Green tree frogs (Litoria caerulea) can be found across northern and eastern Australia and New Guinea.

Australian scientists discovered one of the creatures in 2016, according to the paper, and they think the animal could be widespread across New Guinea.

Read More