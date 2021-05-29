Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

(CNN) Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president.

The ruling raises the stakes as West African leaders prepare to meet on Sunday to respond to the takeover, which has jeopardized a transition back to democracy and could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants.

Goita became interim vice president after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. He ordered the arrests on Monday of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Both resigned on Wednesday while still in detention. They were later released.

Members of Mali's National Guard are seen at Independence Square in Bamako on May 25.

Russian and Malian flags are waved by protesters in Bamako, during a demonstration against French influence in the country on May 27.

The court said in its ruling that Goita should fill the vacancy left by Ndaw's resignation "to lead the transition process to its conclusion" and carry the title of "president of the transition, head of state".

