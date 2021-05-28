Spain's postal service ends its skin color-inspired stamp campaign that made the lightest stamps the most expensive

(CNN) Correos, Spain's postal service, ended a widely derided stamp campaign inspired by different skin tones, just three days after its launch, following criticism that it perpetuated racism.

The government-run postal service earlier this week debuted "Equality Stamps," a collection of four stamps meant to represent different skin colors. The palest of the stamps cost 90 cents more than the darkest stamp -- a price difference meant to reflect the value Spaniards place on people based on their skin color, according to an ad campaign for the stamps.

The online response was overwhelmingly negative . Thousands of Twitter users criticized the campaign upon its launch, calling it tone-deaf or "accidentally racist." Many users expressed surprise that a government-run service would approve such a product.

Sales of the stamps ended Friday morning, a spokesman for Correos told CNN. He said the postal service "will not make comments" about the criticism the campaign received.

Asked if the end to the campaign was a reaction to that criticism, he told CNN, "It's not like that."