Tiger Woods talks about his injury in first interview since car crash

(CNN) Tiger Woods has given his first interview since he was involved in a massive car crash in February, discussing his rehab and physical therapy with Golf Digest.

The golfing legend was seriously injured after the Genesis SUV he was driving veered off the road about 26 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles around 7 a.m. on February 23. Woods suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the accident and is currently in rehab.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he told Golf Digest.

Woods did not comment when asked about his hopes of playing golf again.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," he told Golf Digest.

