Texas sheriff fires 11 employees, suspends 6 others, after February death of a Black man in custody

(CNN) Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired 11 employees and put six more on unpaid suspension in connection to the in-custody death of a Black man in February, Gonzalez announced Friday.

Gonzalez said Jaquaree Simmons, 23, was found unresponsive in his cell February 17 after detention officers used force on him.

"I have fired 11 employees for various serious policy violations. During a natural disaster we expect, I expect, to see the very best in our employees," Gonzalez said during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Simmons died at the time of the ice storm that month that caused widespread power outages, including at the jail.

"These 11 people betrayed my trust and the trust of our community. They abused their authority, their conduct toward Mr. Simmons was reprehensible. They showed complete disregard for the safety and well-being of a person they were directly responsible for protecting," the sheriff told reporters.

