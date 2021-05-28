Michael Cosgrove, deputy chief of the Rose Tree Fire Company, unfurls an American flag before the start of Memorial Day services in Rose Tree, Pennsylvania, on Monday, May 31.
Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times/Getty Images

How Americans are spending their Memorial Day weekend

Updated 4:08 PM ET, Mon May 31, 2021

Michael Cosgrove, deputy chief of the Rose Tree Fire Company, unfurls an American flag before the start of Memorial Day services in Rose Tree, Pennsylvania, on Monday, May 31.
Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times/Getty Images

It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and many Americans are making the most of the holiday, which is sort of an unofficial start to the summer season.

With Covid-19 cases dropping and more than half of all adults vaccinated, there's a renewed sense of optimism and hope in the country. People are making up for lost time, hanging out with friends and family and attending events.

More than 37 million people were expected to travel over the holiday weekend -- a big boost from last year's record low, according to AAA.

Here are some of the scenes we're seeing across the nation:

Bugler David Bonczkiewicz plays with the honor guard Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Thomas Hawthorne/The Republic/Imagn
President Joe Biden delivers an address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. "We owe the honored dead a debt we can never fully repay," he said in his speech. "We owe them our whole souls. We owe them our full best efforts to perfect the union for which they died."
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Army Capt. Darren M. Cinatl touches the headstone of his friend Andrew Joseph Baddick at Arlington National Cemetery.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum's annual Memorial Day ceremony in New York.
Kena Bentancur/AFP/Getty Images
American flags are placed next to the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Veteran Tim Chambers salutes motorcyclists participating in the "Rolling to Remember" event in Washington, DC, on Sunday, May 30.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, on Sunday.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
A boy makes his way through the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center in Hillsboro, Virginia, on Sunday.
Hannah Beier/Reuters
Fans watch the Indianapolis 500 auto race on Sunday. This year's event was billed as the most-attended sporting event since the pandemic's start, with the 135,000 available tickets quickly selling out.
Darron Cummings/AP
People dance on a boat in Chicago on Sunday.
Shafkat Anowar/AP
People visit the Coney Island boardwalk as rain falls in New York on Sunday.
Kena Bentancur/AFP/Getty Images
Hot-air balloons dominated the field Sunday in front of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel/AP