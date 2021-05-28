Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times/Getty Images Michael Cosgrove, deputy chief of the Rose Tree Fire Company, unfurls an American flag before the start of Memorial Day services in Rose Tree, Pennsylvania, on Monday, May 31. How Americans are spending their Memorial Day weekend

Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times/Getty Images Michael Cosgrove, deputy chief of the Rose Tree Fire Company, unfurls an American flag before the start of Memorial Day services in Rose Tree, Pennsylvania, on Monday, May 31.

It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and many Americans are making the most of the holiday, which is sort of an unofficial start to the summer season.

With Covid-19 cases dropping and more than half of all adults vaccinated, there's a renewed sense of optimism and hope in the country. People are making up for lost time, hanging out with friends and family and attending events.

More than 37 million people were expected to travel over the holiday weekend -- a big boost from last year's record low, according to AAA.

Here are some of the scenes we're seeing across the nation: