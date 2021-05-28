Brian Powers/The Register/USA Today Network Volunteers place flags at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, on Friday, May 28. In pictures: Memorial Day weekend in America

It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and many Americans are ready to make the most of the holiday, which is sort of an unofficial start to the summer season.

With Covid-19 cases dropping and more than half of all adults vaccinated, there's a renewed sense of optimism and hope in the country. People are making up for lost time, hanging out with friends and family and attending events.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel over the holiday weekend — a big boost from last year's record low, according to AAA.

Here are some of the scenes we're seeing across the nation so far: