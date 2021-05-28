Volunteers place flags at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, on Friday, May 28.
Brian Powers/The Register/USA Today Network

In pictures: Memorial Day weekend in America

Updated 2:12 AM ET, Sat May 29, 2021

It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and many Americans are ready to make the most of the holiday, which is sort of an unofficial start to the summer season.

With Covid-19 cases dropping and more than half of all adults vaccinated, there's a renewed sense of optimism and hope in the country. People are making up for lost time, hanging out with friends and family and attending events.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel over the holiday weekend — a big boost from last year's record low, according to AAA.

Here are some of the scenes we're seeing across the nation so far:

People ride up escalators on their way to baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Friday.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
People enjoy the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Friday.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Jacqueline Blair hangs ribbons on flags Friday in the Field of Honor, which is in Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A thousand flags will be on display at the park through Memorial Day.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register/AP
Travelers pass through the concourse Friday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Beachgoers watch as US Marine helicopters practice maneuvers Friday for an air and sea show in Miami Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A member of the US Armed Forces takes part in the Flags In ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 27. More than 1,000 service members placed flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
People ride along the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Thursday.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Vehicles head east out of Los Angeles on the Interstate 10 freeway in Alhambra, California, on Thursday. More than 37 million people were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Thursday and Monday, according to AAA.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images