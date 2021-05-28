Black Lives Matter co-founder stepping down from organization

(CNN) Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has announced that she's transitioning out of her role as executive director.

On Thursday, she said on her YouTube channel, "... I feel excited for me, and my next journey."

Cullors revealed that at the end of 2019 she had stepped back from the organization, but people within BLM asked her to come back during last summer's uprising.

"I didn't make a public announcement. I really wanted to see the next generation of leadership lead," she said.

"I really had to think about it, like, it's a lot of work, it's a lot of responsibility. I love the work, and so yes, I came back, and I've been here, and it was always supposed to be interim. And so now is my time," Cullors said.

Read More