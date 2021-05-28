Bill Cosby denied parole as board says former actor needs to meet more requirements

(CNN) Bill Cosby has been denied parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board, which cited a number of reasons for its decision, according to a letter from the board obtained by CNN.

Cosby, 83, is currently serving a 3-to-10-year sentence at a prison outside Philadelphia for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

The letter, which indicated the board's decision was rendered on May 11, said Cosby must "participate in and complete additional institutional programs."

The board cited Cosby's "failure to develop a parole release plan" and a "negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections" as factors that contributed to the decision.

The letter stated that at Cosby's next interview with the board, it will review and consider whether he has successfully participated in and completed a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention.

